Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Contractual Geologist.

Name of post : Contractual Geologist-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) M.Sc./M.Tech. in Geology/Applied Geology of minimum 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Must possess PhD degree with specialization in Organic Geochemistry.

(iii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 01 (one) year in Geological laboratory of Oil & Gas industry / Research Organization/University/ Institute

Salary : Rs. 70000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum-24 years, Maximum-45 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Name of post : Contractual Geologist-II

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(i) M.Sc./M.Tech. in Geology/Applied Geology of minimum 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognized institute.

(ii) Must possess PhD degree with specialization in Micro-Paleontology

(iii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 01 (one) year in micropaleontological laboratory of Oil & Gas industry / Research Organization /University/Institute.

Salary : Rs. 70000/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum-24 years, Maximum-45 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th August 2023 in Oil India Limited, Centre of Excellence for Energy Studies, 5th Floor, NRL Centre, 122A, Christian Basti, G.S. Road, Guwahati, Assam, India, PIN-781005. Time of Registration for the interview is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data Form, one recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here