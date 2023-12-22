Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Oil India Limited Assam.

Oil India Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Data Assistant (Medical). The initial period of the above contractual engagement will be for 06 (Six) months only. Further, the period of above contractual engagement may be extendable after requisite interval for subsequent period of 06 (Six) months only depending on various requirements as applicable. The total period of above contractual engagement will be maximum 24 (twenty-four) months only.

Name of post : Contractual Data Assistant (Medical)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Graduate in any discipline from Government recognized Institute / University.

(ii) Must have Diploma / Certificate in Computer Application of minimum 06 (six) months duration and should be fully conversant with MS-Word, MS-Excel, MS-Power Point etc.

(iii) Must have minimum 01 (One) year post qualification relevant work experience in any State / Central Government Office or PSU only.

Also Read : 5 places in Guwahati which you must definitely visit in Christmas

Emoluments :

Fixed Emolument: Rs. 16,640.00 (Rupees sixteen thousand Six Hundred and Forty) only per month based on attendance including paid leave, holiday, if any.

Variable Emolument: Rs. 640.00 (Rupees Six Hundred and Forty) only per day for each working day

Age Limit : Minimum 21 Years and Maximum 30 years as on the date of registration.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 4th January 2024 in Occupational Health

Centre, OIL Hospital, Duliajan. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

Also Read : 5 interesting facts of Channa Barca fishes

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with personal bio-data, one recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph, original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here