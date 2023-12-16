Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam.

Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician. The total period of contractual engagement will be maximum 24 (twenty-four) months only. Initial period of the contractual engagement will be for 06 (Six) months and may be further extended for 03 (three) tenures of 06

(Six) months each subject to departmental requirement, job performance, conduct, physical fitness certificate from Government registered Medical Practitioner etc., as applicable.

Name of post : Contractual Paramedical Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 2

Also Read : 10 lesser known facts about Anisha Padukone

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Passed Bachelor in Medical Laboratory Technology [MLT (o3 years course)] from a government recognized Institute/Medical College.

OR

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Passed Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology [DMLT (02-year course)] from a government recognized Institute/Medical College.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience

Also Read : 5 hairstyles of Nita Ambani that is perfect for parties

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th December 2023 in Occupational Health Centre, OIL Hospital, Duliajan. Time of Registration is from 7.00 am to 09.00 am

How to apply :

Candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date for the Walkin-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment:

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here