Assam Career Oil India Limited Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for six vacant positions in Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam.

Oil India Limited (OIL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician and Contractual Pharmacist.

Name of post : Contractual Paramedical Hospital Technician

No. of posts : 2

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have Diploma in OT Technology (02- year course) from a government recognized Institute/ Medical College.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

OR

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have Diploma in Emergency and First Aid Technology (02-year course) from a government recognized Institute.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience.

OR

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have Diploma in ICU Technology (02- year course) from a government recognized Institute/ Medical College.

(iii) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience

Name of post : Contractual Pharmacist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

(i) Passed 10+2 in science stream from a Government recognized Board/University.

(ii) Must have passed 02 (two) years Diploma Course in Pharmacy from an Institute recognized by Government of India and the Pharmacy Council of India.

(iii) Must have registered with Assam Pharmacy Council and must possess valid professional

Pharmacist License.

(iv) Must have minimum 02 (two) years post qualification relevant work experience as Pharmacist

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 19th October 2023 in Occupational Health

Centre, OIL Hospital, Duliajan. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this advertisement) along with one recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph, original and self-attested photocopy of relevant documents/certificates/testimonials

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here