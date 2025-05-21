Assam Career Oil India HS School Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Oil India HS School Assam in 2025.

Oil India Higher Secondary (HS) School, Field Headquarters, Duliajan and Moran, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual Graduate Teachers in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual Graduate Teacher (Performing Arts-Dance)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts/Bachelor’s degree in Music with specialization in Dance from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum

50 % marks.

Desirable: Must have the proficiency of teaching in both English and Assamese medium.

Name of post : Contractual Graduate Teacher (Performing Arts-Music)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Performing Arts/Bachelor degree in Music with specialization in Vocal Music from a Government Recognized University/Institute with minimum 50% marks.

Desirable: Must have the proficiency of teaching in both English and Assamese medium.

Name of post : Contractual Graduate Teacher (Physical Education)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education with minimum 50% marks

from Government Recognized University/Institute.

Desirable: Must have the proficiency of teaching in both English and Assamese medium.

Name of post : Contractual Graduate Teacher (Fine Arts)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Must have passed Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts from Government Recognized University/Institute.

Desirable: Must have the proficiency of teaching in both English and Assamese medium.

Emoluments : Rs. 21,450/- per month

Age Limit : Minimum: 18 years, Maximum age limit: 45 years

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above posts on 5th June 2025 and 6th June 2025. The venue is in Oil India Higher Secondary School (OIHSS), Duliajan, Assam. Time of Registration is from 7 AM to 9 AM

How to apply :

Interested candidate(s) should fill the Personal Bio-Data (given on the last two pages of this

advertisement) and bring it along with the following documents on the above scheduled date for the Walk-in-Practical/Skill Test cum Personal Assessment:

(i) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

(ii) Original and self-attested photocopy of documents/certificates/testimonials

(iii) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organisation.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here