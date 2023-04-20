Assam Career : Office of District & Sessions Judge Goalpara Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in the Office of District & Sessions Judge Goalpara.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Goalpara is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contractual Staff.

Name of post : Contractual Staff

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 15000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate holding six months computer course

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form along with recent two copies of passport photograph duly signed by the candidate on the reverse side, all copies of self attested documents like age proof certificate, educational qualification certificate, employment exchange registration certificate for the State of Assam, driving license (in case of apply for the post of driver), experience certificate if any to the Office of District & Sessions Judge Goalpara.

The application form must be fill -up in capital letter and the post applied for must be written in capital letter on top of the envelop within inverted comma(e.g. ” FOR THE POST OF ……….”)

The last date of receipt of application is 15th May 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here