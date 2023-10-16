Assam Career Office of District Commissioner Karbi Anglong Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under the Office of District Commissioner Karbi Anglong.

The Office of District Commissioner Karbi Anglong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for three vacant positions of Fellows for Aspirational Block Programme (ABP) in respect of Samelangso, Nilip & Rongmongve Development Block under Karbi Anglong district, Assam.

Name of post : Fellows for Aspirational Block Programme (ABP)

No. of posts : 3

Stipend : Rs. 55000/- per month

Also Read : PM Modi now turns lyricist

Qualifications :

a) Post Graduate in any discipline from a reputed institution

b) Should possess data analysis and presentation skills

c) Should be conversant with use of social media

d) Should possess Project Management Skills

e) Experience of working/internship with a development Organisation

f) Self-driven with good communication skills

g) Knowing the local language (Prior experience in Government/Private sector in the field of development sector and project management at National/ State Level Schemes or Projects is desirable.)

Also Read : Mahalaya 2023 : 5 reasons why people adore Durga Puja

Age Limit : Age limit shall not be less that 21 years and not more than 35 years as on 31st March, 2023

How to apply : Candidates may send their duly filled up application in Standard Form with all relevant documents (photocopies) to the Office of the District Commissioner, Karbi Anglong, Diphu in Development Branch on or before 30th October, 2023.

Candidates can e-mail the duly filled applications with relevant documents at eoffice-kanglong@assam.govin

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



