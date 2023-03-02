Assam Career Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dhubri Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dhubri.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Dhubri is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Peon.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 4

Scale of Pay : PB-1 Rs. 12,000/-to Rs. 52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/- per month + other allowances as admissible as per rules

Qualification : Minimum Class VIII pass (those who have passed HSSLC or Class XII or equivalent examination or above shall not be eligible to apply)

Age Limit : 18 years to 40 years

Also Read : 7 best onion haircare products for getting lustrous tresses

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form (published in the

Gazette Part IX of Govt. of Assam) along with self-attested photocopies of testimonials / certificates to The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Dhubri, DC Court Building, PS & PO- Dhubri, PIN-783301.

The envelope containing the application should mention the name of the Post indicating “Application for the post of Peon ” super scribed on the top of the envelope.

The last date of receipt of applications is till 5 PM on March 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Nutritious jelly recipe of Assam’s MasterChef India 7 contestant Nazia Sultana that can be made easily at home