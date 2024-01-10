Applications are invited for recruitment of 61 vacant positions or career in NTPC Assam.

NTPC Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GDMO/Medical Specialist for its Hospitals at Projects/ Stations. NTPC Limited is India’s largest integrated energy company with installed capacity of 73,874 MW and has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. Commensurate with our country’s growth challenges, NTPC has altogether embarked upon an ambitious plan to attain a total installed capacity of 130 GW by 2032.

Name of post : GDMO/Medical Specialist

No. of posts : 61

Discipline wise vacancies :

GDMO : 20

General Medicine : 25

General Surgery : 7

Anesthesia : 5

Radiologist : 4

Qualification :

GDMO : MBBS

General Medicine : MD/DNB in General Medicine

General Surgery : MS/DNB in General Surgery

Anesthesia : MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Anesthesia

Radiologist : MD/DNB or MBBS with PG Diploma in Radiology

Experience :

GDMO: Minimum 02 years’ experience/ practice after MBBS (Internship training shall not be counted as experience).

Medical Specialist:

For E4 Grade: Minimum 1 year experience/ practice after MD/MS/DNB

For E3 Grade: Fresh MD/MS/DNB or 02 years experience/practice after also completing MBBS plus PG Diploma in relevant speciality

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://careers.ntpc.co.in/ from 10th January 2024 to 24th January 2024

Application Fees :

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300/-.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category & female candidates altogether need not pay the registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here