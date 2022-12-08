Assam Career Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various medical positions under Northeast Frontier Railway.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP) in Guwahati area under Central Hospital/Maligaon.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioners (CMP)

No. of posts : 6

Specialization wise vacancies :

Ophthalmologist : 1

O&G : 1

General Duty Medical Officers : 4

Qualification : The candidate should be a minimum MBBS pass degree from an institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in MCI, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of compulsory rotatory internship

Remuneration :

For Specialist (full time) : Rs. 95,000/- per month (1st year), Rs. 1,05,000/- per month (2nd year onwards)

For General Duty (full time) : Rs. 75,000/- per month

Age :

(i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01.12.2022. However, age relaxation is admissible to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.

(ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Governments and

Central Government, age to be considered is 65 years as on 01.12.2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th December 2022 in Office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, N.F. Railway, Maligaon, Guwahati-781011. Reporting time for the interview is 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates fulfilling the above conditions should send advanced scanned copy of their application duly filled/signed as per the enclosed format and scanned copies of certificates/ documents mentioned in the Application Form through email on the following email ID cmpnfr@gmail.com latest by 23.55 hrs of 12.12.2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here