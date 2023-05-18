Assam Career : NLUJAA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for four vacant positions in National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA).

National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of General Practitioner, Gynaecologist, Physiotherapist and Hostel Warden (Female).

Name of post : General Practitioner

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: MBBS / MD Degree from a recognised University and accredited by

Medical Council of India.

Name of post : Gynaecologist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: MBBS degree along with degree or diploma in gynaecology from a

recognised university duly accredited by Medical Council of India.

Name of post : Physiotherapist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: Bachelor of Physiotherapy from a recognised College/ University

Name of post : Hostel Warden (Female)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

At least Graduate in any discipline. Candidate experienced in hostel administration in University level/ academic Institutions

with minimum 5 yrs. experience is required.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format as given in the website https://www.nluassam.ac.in/ along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to The Registrar,

National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, Hajo Road, Amingaon, Guwahati-781031.

Last date for receipt of application: May 31, 2023

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1 , Link 2