Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NLUJA Assam.

National Law University and Judicial Academy (NLUJA) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of System Operator on contractual basis. The National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam (NLUJAA) has been established by the Government of Assam by way of enactment of the National Law School and Judicial Academy, Assam Act, 2009 (Assam Act No. XXV of 2009). The word ‘School’ was replaced by the word ‘University’ by amending the National Law School and Judicial Academy, Assam (Amendment) Act, 2012. The Hon’ble Chief Justice of Gauhati High Court is the Chancellor of the University.

Name of post : System Operator

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : David Warner express gratitude to India for being amazing hosts, fans appreciate his thoughtful gesture

Essential Qualification :

a) Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering (Three Years) or BCA or Graduate with DOEACC ‘A’ Level (Diploma) or equivalent from recognized institution.

b) The candidate should have experience in using hardware, software, networking, audio and visual systems.

c) Minimum three years’ work experience in any reputed and recognized Educational Institution/ Computer Centre.

Salary : Rs. 22000/- per month

Age Limit : Below 35 years

Also Read : 5 benefits of eating rasgulla

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with relevant documents to The Registrar, National Law University and Judicial Academy, Assam, Amingaon, Hajo Road, Kamrup, Guwahati-31, Assam

The last date of receiving application is: 05.12.2023 at 5.00 p.m.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here