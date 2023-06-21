Assam Career : NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Assistant for the KVIC sponsored project “Utilization of Agro waste for development of bio-composite materials for domestic applications” in the Department of Mechanical Engineering.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.E. / M. Tech. in Mechanical Engineering with First Class and B. Tech/ B.E. in Mechanical Engineering with First Class with GATE qualified.

Desirable Qualification / Experience : Knowledge in Composite materials.

Salary : Rs. 28000/- per month

Age Limit : 28 Years (as on closing date of application). Relaxation as per Govt of India Rules.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send the soft copy of the duly filled application along with C.V. and all necessary documents to the P.I through email to sumit@mech.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Project Assistant under KVIC project”

Last date of receiving/submission of filled up application form is July 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here