Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Field Assistant for DST sponsored project “Design and Development of Solar Photo Voltaic Powered Cane Slicing machine” in the Science, Technology, and Innovation Hub.

Name of post : Field Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Diploma/ B.E. in Electrical Engineering or equivalent degree in Electrical

Engineering and related branches of Electrical Engineering from recognized University.

Desirable Qualification : Candidates should have knowledge of hands-on experience in Solar PV and CAD/CAE software

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit the signed scanned copy of their filled-up

Application form along with C.V and all other relevant documents to the P.I. through mail at risha@ee.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of Field Assistant under DST project DST/SEED/WTP/2020/74.”

Last date of receiving/ submitting of filled up application form is 25th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here