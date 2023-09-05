Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam.

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Application of non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma jet for conservation and preservation of heritage of Odisha state.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification : B.E/B. Tech; M.E/M. Tech/ or, equivalent qualification with first class in aggregate and GATE/NET Score, in Electrical Engineering with specialization in high voltage, dielectrics and electric discharges, non-thermal atmospheric pressure plasma etc. (Or) B.E/B. Tech/B. Sc; M.E/M.Tech/M. Sc/ or, equivalent qualification with first class in aggregate and GATE/NET Score, in chemical engineering or chemistry with specialization in plasma chemistry, material properties, chemical solvents etc.

Desirable Experience : Working experience/knowledge/interest in plasma jets, optical emission

spectroscopy, scanning electron microscopy and X-ray diffraction

Salary : INR 31000+9% HRA

Age Limit : 32 Years (as on closing date of application)

How to apply : Applicants are requested to submit their filled-up applications (soft copy) along

with C.V. to the P.I. accompanying self-attested photocopies of all necessary documents through email to srikanth@ee.nits.ac.in with subject line “Application for the post of JRF in DST project.” Last date for submission of applications is 19th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here