Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Nirmal Haloi College Assam.

Nirmal Haloi College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor. Nirmal Haloi College came into existence on July 30,1979 through the untiring efforts of a group of visionaries like late Dr. Homeswar Deva Choudhury, Late Prof. Rajani Kanta Sarma, Late Umesh Chandra Deva Choudhury, Late Jogeswar Goswami, Late Jitendra Nath Sarma, Munindra Narayan Goswami and countless others. At the time of foundation, the institution was named ‘Pragjyoti College’. ‘Pracchya Sangha’, the oldest sport and socio-cultural organization at Patacharkuchi, made the dreams of the visionaries a reality by offering the entire set-up for all the administrative and academic functions of the college. The first batch of students, comprising 52 boys and girls, was admitted into the Pre-university(PU, now HS) class on 30/07/1979, of the total 52 students 28 were boys and 24 girls.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 3

Subject wise vacancies :

Assamese : 1

English : 1

Philosophy : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The educational qualification must be as per UGC guidelines and Govt. OM No. AHE/ 239/2021/68 dated 24/01/2022

Age Limit : Age limit and relaxation as per Govt. rules

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in the format prescribed by DHE, Assam along with all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied by a bank draft of Rs. 1500/- in favour of Principal N H College, Patacharkuchi payable at AGV Bank, Pathsala or the deposit receipt of direct transfer by any mode to the following Account No. 7111010000773, IFSC – PUNB0RRBAGB.

The applications must reach the Principal, Nirmal Haloi College, Patacharkuchi, Barpeta, Assam, PIN-781326 within 21st December 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here