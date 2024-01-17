Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NIRDPR Guwahati Assam.

National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Assistant on contract basis. The North Eastern Regional Centre of the National Institute of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (NIRD & PR-NERC) came into existence in July 1983 at Guwahati with the aim to orient its training and research activities to the specific needs and potentials of North Eastern States. The Centre is located at Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, adjacent to Assam Administrative Staff College and Veterinary College, Assam Agriculture University, Khanapara. It is at a distance of about 15 km from Guwahati Railway Station and Central ASTC Bus Stand and nearly 35 kms from Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Also Read : PM Modi’s devotional service at an important site for devotees of Lord Ram ahead of inauguration of Ram Mandir

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline altogether from a recognized University

Preference will also be given to candidates with commerce background / candidates with certificate related to accounts software.

Experience :

a) 2-3 years post qualification experience altogether in day to day office management / accounts etc

b) Should have sound knowledge and skills in MS Office and also file processing, office documentation

c) Knowledge and experience altogether in Tally Prime, MS Excel is desirable

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Age Limit : Should not exceed 30 years at the time of submission of application

Also Read : Ram Mandir’s pre- Pran Pratistha rituals started from January 16

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 30th January 2024 at NIRDPR-NERC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with their resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents altogether

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



