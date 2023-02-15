Assam Career NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Professor of Practice on a tenure basis through nomination from experts.

Name of post : Professor of Practice (Chemical Sciences- Medicinal Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential: Ph. D in Chemical Sciences with First class or equivalent grade at the preceding degree (M.Pharm / MS / M.Sc) in Organic Chemistry with a very good academic record throughout, and at least 15 years of Research/ Industrial experience with good publications track record (in SCI journals) / Patents in the above mentioned areas.

A formal academic qualification is not considered essential for this position if they have exemplary professional practice in lieu. They will also be exempted from the requirement of publications and other eligibility criteria stipulated for the recruitment of faculty members at the Professor level. However, they should possess the skills to carry out the duties and responsibilities specified for the job.

Desirable: Candidate should have leadership qualities with adequate experience of independent research in the above specialization in terms of guiding Master students and Ph. D students. Preference will be given to the candidates who have made remarkable contributions in their professions. Those who have proven expertise in their specific profession or role with at least 15 years of service/experience, preferably at a senior level

Pay : Consolidated amount, mutually agreed between the institution and the expert. Beyond the Consolidated Pay, no specific allowances/emoluments would be paid by the Institute.

Maximum Age Limit : 60 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply using the prescribed format only (Annexure – I), available on the website (www.niperguwahati.ac.in) from 11:00 AM on 15.02.2023 to 5:00 PM on 09.03.2023

The hardcopy of the Application and Annexures are to be sent not later than 17.03.2023 to – The Registrar i/c, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER) Guwahati, Vill: Sila Katamur (Halagurisuk), P.O.: Changsari, Dist : Kamrup, Assam-India, PIN- 781101

The envelope containing the application form should be labelled as: APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF PROFESSOR OF PRACTICE

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here