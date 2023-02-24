Assam Career NIPER Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under SERB sponsored project entitled “Thermoresponsive in-situ gel bearing pregabalin loaded nanoparticles for

management of Glaucoma”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- plus 16% HRA per month

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: The candidate should have a Master’s degree (M.S./M.Pharm) in Pharmaceutics with a minimum of 60% marks from a PCI, AICTE, UGC recognized or NACC accredited University/ Institute. The passing of GPAT/GATE/ CSIR-NET or any National entrance exam conducted by any central Govt. department is essential for candidates with a Master’s degree.

Also Read : Starbucks type bubble tea you can make easily at home

Desirable: Good oral, written, communication, and presentation skills. Ability to work independently and in a team of scholars as per project requirements. Candidates with experience in NDDS, ophthalmic formulation, and pharmaceutical industries will be given preference.

Age Limit : Maximum 28 years. Age relaxation will be provided as per SERB, GoI norms

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to March 8, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Banana : The Sweet Fruit that can keep you happy or in a state of calmness