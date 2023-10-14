Applications are invited for various administrative positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow under DST-SERB sponsored project entitled “Bioprospecting the North-East Himalayan plants for its Cardioprotective activity through metabolomics approach.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- p.m. + HRA (as applicable)

Also Read : Assam CM reveals about a ‘must visit pilgrimage’ site for every ‘Rashtra Bhakt’

Qualifications and Experience: The candidate must have a postgraduate degree (M.S./M.Pharm.) in

Pharmaceutical Analysis/Natural Products from a PCI / AICTE / UGC / NAAC recognized/ accredited University/ Institute with a minimum of 60% marks. The candidate must have cleared GPAT/GATE/CSIR-NET or any National entrance test exam conducted by any Central Govt. agency at the time of the interview/ selection process.

Also Read : Kareena Kapoor Khan turns businesswoman by partnering with founders of Sugar Cosmetics

Desirable Qualifications: Candidates having an expertise in bioactivity-guided fractionation and

isolation of bioactive compounds from plant extracts and sound knowledge of hyphenated analytical methods (LC-MS/MS, LC-QTOF) would be a good match for the position.

Age Limit : 30 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ from 14-10-2023 to 28-10-2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here