Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate – I in the project entitled “Efficient process development strategies for prevalent ‘rare disease’ drugs.”
Name of post : Research Associate – I
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 47,000/- p.m. plus 18% HRA
Qualification & Experience :
Essential: Ph.D. (Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry/Pharmaceutical Chemistry) or M. Pharm./ M.S(Pharm)./ M.Sc. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry/Chemistry with 3 years of
research/teaching experience. Applicant must have at least one research publication in standard referred journal/SCI journal.
Desirable: Research experience in the area of organic synthesis as evident by publications and/or patents. Candidates having strong expertise in multi-step organic synthesis and/or total synthesis of complex molecular framework, sustainable Organic Synthesis (design and synthesis of bioactive compounds/small molecules) and drug discovery (in context to Medicinal Chemistry) would be a
good match for the position. Preference will be given to the candidates:
i) Who understands the logic in Organic Synthesis (Reaction mechanism, Principles of synthetic
planning, Transition metal-catalyzed chemistry) and related topics
ii) Candidate should have expertise in structure elucidation using 1D/2D-NMR, retro-synthetic
planning and analysis, reaction condition optimization, catalyst/solvent/reagent screening, and
purification with Flash chromatography.
Maximum Age Limit : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to 26th September 2023
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here