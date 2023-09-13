Applications are invited for various project based positions in National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam.

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPER), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate – I in the project entitled “Efficient process development strategies for prevalent ‘rare disease’ drugs.”

Name of post : Research Associate – I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 47,000/- p.m. plus 18% HRA

Qualification & Experience :

Essential: Ph.D. (Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry/Pharmaceutical Chemistry) or M. Pharm./ M.S(Pharm)./ M.Sc. in Pharmaceutical Chemistry/Medicinal Chemistry/Chemistry with 3 years of

research/teaching experience. Applicant must have at least one research publication in standard referred journal/SCI journal.

Desirable: Research experience in the area of organic synthesis as evident by publications and/or patents. Candidates having strong expertise in multi-step organic synthesis and/or total synthesis of complex molecular framework, sustainable Organic Synthesis (design and synthesis of bioactive compounds/small molecules) and drug discovery (in context to Medicinal Chemistry) would be a

good match for the position. Preference will be given to the candidates:

i) Who understands the logic in Organic Synthesis (Reaction mechanism, Principles of synthetic

planning, Transition metal-catalyzed chemistry) and related topics

ii) Candidate should have expertise in structure elucidation using 1D/2D-NMR, retro-synthetic

planning and analysis, reaction condition optimization, catalyst/solvent/reagent screening, and

purification with Flash chromatography.

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://niperguwahati.ac.in/ up to 26th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here