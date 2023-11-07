Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or career in NFR, Tinsukia, Assam.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Tinsukia, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contract Medical Practitioners.

Name of post : Contract Medical Practitioner

No. of posts : 4

Educational Qualification : The candidate should be minimum MBBS pass degree from an Institute recognized by the Medical Council of India (MCI) and with registration in Medical Council of India, or with a valid registration certificate of any of the State Medical Councils of India after completion of one year of corn pulsory rotational internship.

Age :

(i) Not exceeding 53 years of age as on 01-11-2023. However, age relaxation is admissible to the candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC categories as per extant rule.

(ii) For retired Railway Doctor, retired Government Medical Doctors of State Government and Central Government, the age to consider is 65 years as on 01-11-2023.

Salary : Rs.75,000/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 14th November 2023 at 11 AM in the office of ACMS/IC/DBRT at Dibrugarh Railway Hospital , N.F.Railway , Tinsukia Division

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with application duly filled/signed as per the enclosed format along with copies of all certificates/testimonials in original and attested true copies and also two passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here







