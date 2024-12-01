Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NERIWALM Tezpur Assam.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Water and Land Management (NERIWALM) Tezpur Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Consultant (Agriculture) and also Consultant (Social Science).

Name of post : Consultant (Agriculture)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

(a) Professionals having Master’s Degree in Agriculture with specialization in Agronomy / Soil

Science/Soil Chemistry / Water Management with also a minimum of 10 years of Post Qualification experience in the field of Water and Land Management.

OR

Retired Government servant with Level-12 or equivalent in the Pay Matrix of 7th CPC and also above having experience of 5 years in Water and Land Management with maximum age limit of 64 years, would also be eligible for the position.

OR

For other professionals with requisite qualification & experience, the upper age limit altogether at the time of application shall be 40-50 years depending on years of experience.

(b) The professional should also have strong written and communication skill, and well versed with the Power Point presentation and deliberation of lectures, working knowledge in Computers and common software packages, proficiency in compilation, editing and reviewing of scientific reports.

Name of post : Consultant (Social Science)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

(a) Professionals having Master’s degree in Sociology, Social Works, Statistics, Geography with minimum 10 years post qualification experience also in the field of Sociology

OR

Retired Government servant with Level-12 or equivalent in the Pay Matrix of 7s CPC and above having experience of 5 years in Water and Land Management with maximum age limit of 64 years, would also be eligible for the position.

OR

For other professionals with requisite qualification & experience, the upper age limit at the

time of application shall be 40-50 years depending on years of experience.

(b) The professional should have strong written and communication skill, and well versed with

the Power Point presentation and deliberation of lectures, working knowledge in computer and common software packages, proficiency in compilation, editing and reviewing of scientific reports.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format along with all necessary documents and testimonials also to “The Director, NERI WALM, Dolabari, P.O: Kaliabhomora, Tezpur- 784027, Assam through registered post /speed post on or before 19.12.2024

