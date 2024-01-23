Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NCLT Guwahati Bench Assam.

National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Guwahati Bench Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Deputy Registrar (DR) purely on contractual assignment.

Name of post : Deputy Registrar (DR)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification & Experience :

i) Degree in Law from a recognized university; or MBA (Full Time) from a recognized University/ Institute; or MBA (HR) from a recognized University/Institute altogether.

AND

Minimum 5 (five) years’ experience in managerial capacity with proficiency in working in completely online system, preferably in Government and Government Undertaking. Preference will also be given to candidates having experience in working in Court/Tribunal.

ii) Bachelor Degree in any discipline from a recognized University

AND

Minimum 10 (ten) years’ experience in Law, Management, Public Affairs, Finance, etc, preferably in Government and Government Undertaking and having proficiency in working in completely online system. Preference will be given to candidates having experience in working in Court/Tribunal

Salary : Rs. 60000/- per month

Age Limit :

Candidate with age of 28 years and above, as on the as on the date of issue of this advertisement, may apply for the post of Deputy Registrar (DR).

Retired person with requisite qualifications and experience can also apply

How to apply :

Candidates who are willing to serve in the NCLT Benches may submit their applications online.

The link for making application is :

https://nicforms.nic.in/nicforms_designer/nic_form_selector.php?form_id=enRhYmxlNjVhMTBlM

2I4Zjg1MTIwMjQwMTEyMzA=

The last date for receipt of applications is 31/01/2024 at 17.00 hrs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here