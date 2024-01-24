Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in National Automotive Board Assam.

National Automotive Board Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of five vacant posts or career purely on contract basis.

Name of post : Advisor(Legal)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

Any Graduate Preferably MBA(HR)/LLB Minimum experience of 20 years in relevant field.

Salary : Rs. 80000/- per month

Name of post : Assistant (Procurement)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

B. Com or any Graduate Minimum experience of 3 years in relevant field.

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Name of post : Assistant (Admin)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

Graduate, MBA/ PGDM/equivalent. Minimum short hand typing speed of 50 w.p.m. Minimum experience of 3 years in relevant field.

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Name of post : Personal Assistant (Secretarial Work)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

Graduate , MBA/ PGDM/ equivalent. Minimum short hand typing speed of 80 w.p.m. Minimum experience of 3 years in relevant field.

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Name of post : Accounts Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification & Experience:

B. Com or any Graduate Minimum experience of 3 years in relevant field. Knowledge of Tally

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.becil.com/ up to 31st January 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here