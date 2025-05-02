Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABCONS Assam in 2025.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Senior Insurance Specialist in 2025. NABCONS, a wholly owned subsidiary of NABARD (A Government of India promoted Apex Development Financial Institution (DFI) is India’s premier consultancy and advisory service provider with focus on the strategic spheres of agriculture and allied sectors such as food processing, rural infrastructure, climate change, natural resource management, banking and finance, micro enterprise and others. Through NABARD, NABCONS has a Pan India presence. It has Corporate at New Delhi, Zonal Office at Mumbai Hyderabad and Guwahati and 29 Principal Consultant’s offices, one in each State Capital. Further, NABCONS enjoys long-standing partnership with concerned ministries of GoI, all state Governments Banks, Corporates. NABCONS also works with International Agencies such as APRACA, IFAD, JICA, UNDP, GIZ, SDC and etc. It has Corporate Office Zonal Offices at Mumbai ,Hyderabad

Name of post : Senior Insurance Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. MBA with 10 years of Experience in the field of insurance, designing insurance products etc.

2. Strong working knowledge of insurance products and underwriting guidelines

3. Preference to candidate worked with international organizations like World Bank, ADB, AFD, KFW, GIZ etc

Job Roles :

1. Overall responsibility for coordinating development and implementation of the Aquaculture Insurance. Coordination with NFDB.

2. Assist the PMU in implementation of insurance component of the Sub-scheme.

3. Compiling statistics on claims, loss ratios, and other data to develop pricing models that determine insurance rates

Remuneration :

i. Candidate will get consolidated remuneration based on the experience, educational

qualification and overall suitability of the candidate for the above-mentioned post.

ii. Salary will be commensurate based upon experience and last drawn salary.

iii. The candidates will be liable for tax liabilities under section 194 J of the Income Tax Act & Rules

in force and the tax will be deducted at source.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the Google Form link https://forms.office.com/r/Y7xky4uN2t

Last date for submission of online applications is 15 May Midnight

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here