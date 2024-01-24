Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Mayang Anchalik College Assam.

Mayang Anchalik College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Principal.

Name of post : Principal

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. A Master’s Degree with at least 55% marks or an equivalent grade altogether in a point scale wherever grading system is followed by a recognized University.

2. A Ph.D. Degree in concerned/allied/relevant discipline(s) with evidence of published work.

3. Associate Professor / Professor with a total experience of Fifteen years Teaching/ Research/ Administration in University/College and other Institutions of Higher Educations altogether.

4. A minimum score as stipulated in the Academic Performance Indicator (API) based on performance-based appraisal in Appendix III required for direct recruitment of Principal in Colleges.

5. A minimum of 10 research publications in peer reviewed or UGC listed journals.

6. A minimum of 110 research score as per Appendix-II at Table 2 (UGC guideline dated 18.07.2018)

7. A relaxation of 5% marks may be provided at the Graduate and Master’s Degree levels for the SC/ ST/ Differently Abled candidates. The eligibility marks of 55% or an equivalent grade in a point scale wherever grading system is followed and the relaxation of 5% to the categories mentioned above are permissible based on only the qualifying marks without including any grace mark procedures.

8. Upper age limit 55 years as per prescribed rules.

9. The term of the Principal shall be five (5) years as per prescribed rule.

How to apply :

Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed proforma issued by DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-data and also all supporting testimonials from HSLC onwards to the President, Governing Body, Mayang Anchalik College, Rajamayang, Morigaon, Assam, PIN-782411 within February 4, 2024

The applications must be accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 5000/- only (non-refundable) drawn in favour of Principal, Mayang Anchalik College, Rajamayang, Morigaon payable at State Bank of India, Rajamayang Branch, IFSC : SBIN0009195

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here