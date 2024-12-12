Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career under Majuli Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge Majuli under Majuli Judiciary Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Peon and Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Minimum qualification is Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above are ineligible to apply

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000/- – Rs. 52000/- + G.P. Rs. 3900/- per month + other allowances as admissible as per ROP Rules 2017

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum qualification is Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply

Pay Scale : Rs. 12000/- – Rs. 52000/- + G.P. Rs. 3900/- per month + other allowances as admissible as per ROP Rules 2017

Age Limit :

The candidate must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 01.01.2025.

The upper age limit is relaxable-

(i) By 5 years for ST and SC candidates i.e. upto 45 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02/09/2020 issued by Department of Personal, Government of Assam.

(ii) By 3 years for ???/???? candidates i.e. upto 43 years as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.6/2016/51, dated 02/09/2020 issued by Department of Personal, Government of Assam.

Selection Procedure :

There will be a written examination for the posts of peon followed by viva-voice.

How to apply :

Candidates will have to apply in Standard Form of Application (published in the Gazeettee Part IX of Govt. Of Assam) and same must be addressed to “The District & Sessions Judge, Majuli, Garamur, PIN- 785104.”

The last date of receipt of application is 21/12/2024 till 03.00 P.M.

The application must be accompanied with the following:-

(i) 2 (two) nos. of recent coloured passport size photographs with full signature on reverse side.

(ii) Self-attested copies of testimonials in support of his/her AGE, CASTE and EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATIONS, DRIVING LICENSE (if any) etc.

(iii) The candidates must provide their phone number in their application form, written on the top of the Standard Form in RED INK.

(iv) The Candidates have to submit a self-declaration certificate along with the application form stating that “he/she has not passed HSSLC or equivalent examination or above.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here