Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Majuli Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District & Sessions Judge, Majuli, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Driver.

Name of post : Driver

No. of posts : 2

Educational Qualification : Minimum Class VIII pass and Maximum Class XII pass

Professional Qualification : Should possess a valid LMV Driving License with minimum 3 years of experience

Pay Scale : Rs. 14,000/- to Rs. 60,500/- + Grade Pay Rs. 5200/- and other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Age Limit : Candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years of age as on 27.09.2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by-

i) By 5 years for SC and ST candidates i.e. up to 45 years

ii) By 3 years for OBC /MOBC candidates i.e. up to 43 years

How to apply : Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of testimonials to the District & Sessions Judge, Majuli, PIN-785104, Assam.

The envelope containing the application form should be super scribed as “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF DRIVER”

Last date for receipt of applications is 27th September 2023 up to 4 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here