Assam Career : LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various paramedical positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Tezpur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Ward Sister and Vocational Counsellor / Therapist by direct recruitment basis.

Name of post : Ward Sister

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) HSSLC Passed.

(ii)Registered Nurse (GNM/B.Sc Nursing).

(iii) Registration with INC or State Nursing Council is a must.

(iv) 5 years of minimum experience as staff nurse in a 100 bedded govt. hospital

Essential Experience: 3 years experience in the rehabilitation of the mentally ill person in a

recognized institution/hospital.

Age : Maximum 35 years. Relaxation of age limits will be as per Government of India rules

Name of post : Vocation Counsellor / Therapist

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Post Graduate degree in Psychology from a recognized institution/university.

(ii) Post Graduate Diploma in Rehabilitation Psychology/Vocational Counseling/Vocational Guidance and Training/Vocational Rehabilitation from a recognized institution/university

Essential Experience: 3 years experience in the rehabilitation of the mentally ill person in a

recognized institution/hospital.

Age : Maximum 35 years. Relaxation of age limits will be as per Government of India rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format which is to be accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs. 100 /- to be drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur, payable at Tezpur along with self-attested copies of all certificates/one PP size photograph. The applications should reach to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001 latest by 17th April,2023 within working hours.

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with “Application for the post of …………”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here