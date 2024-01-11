Applications are invited for recruitment of various paramedical positions or career in LGBRIMH Assam.

LGB Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Staff Nurse for 1 year under ATF (Addiction Treatment Facility) scheme on contract basis. The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) was initially set up as Tezpur Lunatic Asylum under the British Government in April, 1876.In 1922 the hospital was rechristened as Tezpur Mental Hospital. With the progress in the field of psychiatry across the globe, steps were also taken to develop this hospital with modern facilities. Major construction activities were started in 1926. A private firm, “Zardine Menezes Co.,” was hired from Calcutta for undertaking the upgradation works. By the end of 1932 the hospital accommodation rose up to 700 beds. Most of the existing buildings in the Indoor section are of those times

Name of post : Staff Nurse

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 20000/- per month

Essential Qualification : ANM (preferable GNM/ B.Sc. Nursing).

Age Limit : 43 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on on 31st January 2024 from 10.00 AM onwards in LGBRIMH, Tezpur-784001, Assam

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to e-mail necessary scanned copies of documents (all relevant Original testimonials/BIO-DATA/Educational Qualification/Experience, self attested copies of certificate/ one PP size photograph) to institute e-mail: lgbrimh@yahoo.co.in from 9.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m on 29.01.2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here