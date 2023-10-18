Assam Career LGBRIMH Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam.

Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi Regional Institute of Mental Health (LGBRIMH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Publication Officer and Publication Assistant.

Name of post : Publication Officer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

(i) Bachelor’s Degree in Science/Arts

(ii) PG Diploma in Journalism OR Master’s Degree in Mass Communication & Journalism from a recognized University/ Institution.

Desirable: 3 years working experience in the field of Medical & Scientific journals.

Pay : L-5

Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Kamakhya Temple comes alive in festive vibes of Navratri with marvellous decorations of flowers and lights

Name of post : Publication Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with at least 3 years experience in proof reading of technical literature/science journals in a reputed publishing house.

Desirable: Proficiency in English language. Knowledge of production aspects of science publication.

Diploma in Journalism/Printing.

Pay : L-2

Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar lists three foods that you must eat in Navratri

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format and accompanied with a Bank Draft of Rs.100/- drawn in favour of the Director, LGBRIMH, Tezpur and attested copies of all certificates /one PP size photograph so as to reach to the Deputy Director, LGBRIMH ,Tezpur-784001 latest by 15.11.2023 within working hours.

The envelope containing the application should be super-scribed with “Application for the post of…..”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here