Assam Career Lakhimpur Girls' College Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam in 2024.

Lakhimpur Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Assistant Professor in Physics in 2024. Lakhimpur Girls’ College, established with Pre-University classes on 16th August, 1972, was the lone and foremost seat of higher education for women on the entire north bank of the mighty Brahmaputra. An executive committee with Mr. Nityendranath Mukherjee, IAS, the then Deputy Commissioner of Lakhimpur District, as the President, and Ms. Punya Hazarika, the Headmistress, North Lakhimpur Govt. Girls’ High School as the Secretary, altogether was constituted. The college inaugurated on 16th August 1972, was named as North Lakhimpur Girls’ College.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Physics

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Educational qualification and selection procedure will be as per Govt. O.M. No. AHE. 239/2021/68 dated 24.01.2022

How to apply :

Candidates may submit their applications in prescribed proforma issued by DHE Assam along with complete Bio-data with phone number, self-attested copies of all testimonials and accompanied with a Demand Draft of Rs. 1,500.00 (Rupees One thousand rive hundred) only drawn in favour of Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College payable at Punjab National Bank, North Lakhimpur.

The applications must reach the Principal, Lakhimpur Girls’ College, P.O.- Khelmati, North Lakhimpur, Assam, PIN-787031 within 7th February 2024

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here