Applications are invited for various administrative and technical positions in Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam.
Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University (KKHSOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Programmer and Technical Support Assistant.
Name of post : Programmer
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : MCA/MSc IT/MSc CS/B.Tech CS/B.Tech IT with 2/3 years experience in software development using PHP, MYSQL and AJAX
Salary : Negotiable
Name of post : Technical Support Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : BCA/BSc. IT with 2 years experience
Salary : Negotiable
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 11-08-2023 from 11.00AM at K.K. Handiqui State Open University, Resham Nagar, Khanapara, Guwahati- 781022
How to apply : Candidates may appear the walk-in-interview, as scheduled, along with original testimonials and Bio-Data with photocopies of supporting documents
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here