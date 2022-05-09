Applications are invited for various project based positions in Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati.

Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Research Fellows and Multi-Tasking Staff / Nursing Attendant to work in a ICMR supported project “Estimate the efficacy of vaginal self-sampling for detection of High-risk HPV infection in women of North East India”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (consolidated) + HRA

Eligibility Criteria : Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science with NET qualification

OR

Graduate Degree in Professional Course with NET qualification

OR

Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course

Experience : Minimum 2 years working experience.

Age : Below 35 years

Name of post : Multi-Tasking Staff / Nursing Attendant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17,600/- per month (consolidated)

Eligibility Criteria : GNM (General Nursing & Midwifery) qualification from a recognised medical institution.

Experience : Minimum 2 years working experience.

Age : Below 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on May 23, 2022 from 10 AM to 11 AM in Conference Hall, Dr. B. Borooah Cancer Institute (BBCI) (2nd Floor, Administrative Block, OPD Complex)

How to apply : Candidates may report for walk-in-interview with complete bio-data supported by attested copies of certificates and other testimonials before the Selection Committee on the date & time given above.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

