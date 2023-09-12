Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam.

Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Medical Officer, ANM, Counsellor and Data Manager on temporary and contractual basis.

Name of post : Medical Officer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Qualification : MBBS recognized by National Medical Commission.

Desirable : MD in Psychiatry

Name of post : ANM

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 17000/- per month

Qualification : ANM recognized by ANC

Desirable : 2 years experience from a recognized Institute

Name of post : Counsellor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25000/- per month

Qualification : Clinical Psychologist /Psychiatric / Social Worker / MA / MSc Psychology / Social Work with minimum one year training in counselling from recognized institute

Name of post : Data Manager

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 13000/- per month

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline with minimum 1 year diploma course in computer application

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th September 2023 at 10 AM in the Office of Psychiatry, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital (JMCH), Assam

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Principal cum Superintendent, Jorhat Medical College & Hospital, Kushal Konwar Path, K.B. Road, Jorhat-785001, Assam on or before 18th September 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here