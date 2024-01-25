Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in ISI Assam.

Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Linked Person on contract basis. Mahalanobis set up the Statistical Laboratory in the Presidency College sometime in the 1920s. On 17 December 1931, the Indian Statistical Institute was founded as a learned society and housed in the Statistical Laboratory. The Institute was registered on 28 April 1932, as a non-profit distributing learned society under the Societies Registration Act (XXI of 1860) and is now registered under the West Bengal Societies Registration Act XXVI of 1961 amended in 1964. Sir R.N. Mookerjee accepted the office of the President of the Institute, and held this office until his death in 1936

Name of post : Project Linked Person

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

ME /MTech or equivalent degree in Computer Science / Electrical Engineering / Electronics / Information Technology or MSc in Statistics / Mathematics / Physics / Computer Science. Good knowledge in computer programming (C/ C++ / Java / Python/ R)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 8th February 2024 at 10 AM in ISI Kolkata

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with their resumes, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here