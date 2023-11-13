Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in India Post Assam.

India Post Assam is inviting applications from eligible meritorious sportspersons for recruitment to the post or career of Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, Postman, Mail Guard and Multi Tasking Staff.

Name of post : Postal Assistant

No. of posts : 598

Educational Qualification :

a) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

b) Knowledge of working on computer.

Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs 25,500 – Rs.81,100)

Age Limit : Between 18-27 years

Name of post : Sorting Assistant

No. of posts : 143

Educational Qualification :

a) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University.

b) Knowledge of working on computer.

Pay Scale : Level 4 (Rs 25,500 – Rs.81,100)

Age Limit : Between 18-27 years

Name of post : Postman

No. of posts : 585

Educational Qualification :

a) 12th standard pass from a recognized Board.

b) Should have passed local language of the concerned Postal Circle or Division as one of the subjects in 10th standard or above. Local language of a Postal Circle or Division shall be as at Annexure-2.

c) Knowledge of working on Computer.

d) Valid license to drive two-wheeler or Light Motor Vehicle (For the post of Postman only). Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from the possession of license

Pay Scale : Level 3 (Rs 21,700 – Rs.69,100)

Age Limit : Between 18-27 years

Name of post : Mail Guard

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification :

a) 12th standard pass from a recognized Board.

b) Should have passed local language of the concerned Postal Circle or Division as one of the subjects in 10th standard or above. Local language of a Postal Circle or Division shall be as at Annexure-2.

c) Knowledge of working on Computer.

d) Valid license to drive two-wheeler or Light Motor Vehicle (For the post of Postman only). Persons with Benchmark Disability are exempted from the possession of license

Pay Scale : Level 3 (Rs 21,700 – Rs.69,100)

Age Limit : Between 18-27 years

Name of post : Multi Tasking Staff

No. of posts : 570

Educational Qualification : 10th standard pass from a recognized Board.

Pay Scale : Level 1 (Rs 18,000 – Rs.56,900)

Sports Qualification : A candidate shall be considered as meritorious sportsperson for the purpose of recruitment under this notification with reference to following criteria:

a) Sportspersons who have represented a State or the Country in the National or International competition in any of the sports / games mentioned in para 7 of this notification.

b) Sportspersons who have represented their university in the Inter-University Tournaments conducted by the Inter-University Sports Board in any of the sports / games mentioned in para 7 of the notification.

c) Sportspersons who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports / Games for schools conducted by the All India School Games Federation in any of the sports / games mentioned in para 7 of the notification.

d) Sportspersons who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Age Limit : Between 18-25 years

How to apply : Candidates may submit their applications only in online mode at

https://dopsportsrecruitment.cept.gov.in

Closing date for submission of online application form is 09.12.2023

Application Fees : Fee payable: Rs.100/- (Rupees one hundred only).

Women candidates, Transgender candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) are exempted from payment of fee.

Fee can be paid online through UPI, Net Banking, Credit / Debit Cards, etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here