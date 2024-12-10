Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Cumulative Impact Assessment for Cascading Interventions in Himalayan Rivers” at the Department of Civil Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

Ph.D. Degree in Civil Engineering / Water Resources Engineering/ Hydrology / Geoinformatics /

Agricultural Engineering or equivalent area.

Desirable :

Experience in conducting field studies Proficiency in Remote Sensing and GIS applications Expertise in using software like ArcGIS, QGIS, or similar platforms for satellite data analysis Strong programming skills for data processing and analysis

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an Online, on 26th December 2024 (Thursday) at 03:00 pm. Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Shortlisted candidates will be informed via E-mail.

How to apply :

Applicants may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents .

They should send it on or before 22nd December 2024 (5 PM) to the Principal Investigator via email at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here