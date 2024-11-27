Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Effect of incorporation of meta amino benzoic acid (MABA) and its derivatives on solubility and hIAPP-agonistic activity of Pramlintide” at the Department of Chemistry. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is altogether on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and also with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. IIT Guwahati is the only academic institution in India that occupied a place among the top 100 world universities. The institute became the top-ranked University in 2019 for IT developers by HackerRank in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, IIT Guwahati ranks 6th globally in Sustainable Development Goal 7 (Affordable and clean energy) altogether of the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings 2023.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MSc in Organic Chemistry with valid GATE score. Valid NET JRF is also preferable.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in an online Interview which is altogether on 20th December 2024 (Friday) at 10:00 am

How to apply :

Applicants may send an advance copy of the CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email, etc., along with scanned copies also of relevant documents on or before 15th December 2024 (5 pm) to the Principal Investigator by email at [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here