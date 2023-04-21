Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Project Engineer and Laboratory Attendant in the project entitled “Affordable portable multi-diagnostic device for detection of 5 Biomarkers Albumin, Cholesterol, Uric Acid, Triglyceride & Glucose” at the Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 28500-1350-42000

Essential Qualification: Bachelor of Engineering/ Bachelor of Technology. 3 years of work experience, with at least one-year experience in product engineering, design and development of

portable medical devices.

Desirable Qualification: 2 years’ experience in designing, developing, testing, installing, troubleshooting, and repairing of product and equipment. Proficient in detailing, designing and

creating diagnostic device prototypes using 3D printers. Proficient with CAD software’s such as Autodesk Inventor, Fusion 360, etc. Experienced in management, troubleshooting and procurement of raw materials and components for 3D Printers

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant-I

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 7450-750-14950

Essential Qualification : Diploma or bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunication. At

least one year of experience in PCB Assembling, Testing and Debugging of medical diagnostic device. Experience of using and handling electronics instruments such as microscopes, oscilloscopes, multi-meters, voltage calibrators, spectrum analyzers, power analyzers, source

meter and other similar instruments.

Desirable Qualification: Proficient in soldering, electronic device calibration and testing, quality

checking, components and medical device assembly. Experienced in electronics component

procurement and maintenance of inventory and related documentation. Work experience in development boards like Arduino, STM etc. Sound knowledge and understanding of basic electronic

components

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant-II

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 7450-750-14950

Essential Qualification : Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. At least one

year of experience in working in a dynamic MedTech start up. Experience in component assembling, testing and debugging of PCBs.

Desirable Qualification: Diploma or bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Telecommunication. Proficient in soldering, device calibration, quality checking, components and assembly of medical

diagnostic devices. Experience of using PCB design software and simulation software. Experienced in using and handling electronics instruments such as microscopes, oscilloscopes, multi-meters, source meter, soldering station, hot plate, hot air station, re-flow oven and other similar instruments. Proficient in reading and understanding schematics, datasheets. Experience of in working with microcontrollers and Analog circuits. Proficient in reading and understanding

schematics, datasheets.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 29th April 2023 from 10 AM onwards via the Google Meet / MS Team platform

How to apply : Candidates can apply online through the google form links as shown below-

Assistant Project Engineer: https://forms.gle/bHqYsHJnMvyaPgkA8

Laboratory Attendant – I : https://forms.gle/d1kiLSFu6YFAu2ax8

Laboratory Attendant – II : https://forms.gle/5d3MwLiewAvZ7Bbt7

Last date for submission of application is 28th April, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here