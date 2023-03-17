Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Natural Ingredient based Reactive Coating for Controlled Customization of Robust Super-Wettability & Adhesion of Liquid and Air” at the Department of Chemistry.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc / M.Tech or equivalent degree in Chemistry with / without specialization in Physical, Inorganic, Organic and Polymer Chemistry. Candidate must be GATE or CSIR-UGC NET

qualified. The priority will be given to candidates having prior and adequate research experience.

Also Read : Risabh Pant undergoes aquatic therapy for accident recovery. Is it really helpful?

How to apply : Candidates have to submit CV, photocopies of relevant documents in a single PDF file only containing all the documents (i.e. mark sheets, copy of the degree certificates, work experience certificates, caste certificate etc.) at the email address umanna@iitg.ac.in by 20th March 2023 having a subject line “Application for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, ” Natural Ingredient based Reactive Coating for Controlled Customization of Robust Super-Wettability & Adhesion of Liquid and Air”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Alia Bhatt rings in 30th birthday celebrations lavishly with family in London