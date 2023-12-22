Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled, “Chiral Photoluminescent Energy Tunable Biodegradable and Biocompatible Polymeric Material – A Potential Device for Material Application” at the department of Centre for Nanotechnology. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land about 20 kms. from Guwahati.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. in Chemistry. Preferred specialization in Organic Chemistry

Salary : Rs. 17700/- per month

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th December 2023 from 11 AM onwards in the Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati, Assam

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview. Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately. Advance copy of CV may be sent to the Principal Investigator

No campus accommodation will be available for the selected candidates. No TA/DA will be paid to

the candidates for appearing in the test and interview.

How to apply :

Candidates have to appear in the Walk in Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here