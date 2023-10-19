Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of SRF (Direct) in the project sponsored by the National Jal Jeevan Mission in the area of water treatment technologies at the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Name of post : SRF (Direct)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : M. Sc in Biotechnology with GATE qualification. The candidate should have minimum 3 years of research experience in microalgae strain isolation and biomolecule

extraction.

Desirable: Candidates should have minimum 3 publications

Salary : Rs. 42,550/- per month

Also Read : Alia Bhatt reveals why she wore her wedding saree once again for receiving her first National Film Award

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications : B. Tech and M. Tech in Chemical Engineering with GATE qualification. The candidate should have minimum 2 years of research experience in industrial waste utilization, synthesis of nanomaterials, MOFs, GO and membranes.

Desirable: Candidates should have minimum 3 publications

Salary : Rs. 37,830/- per month

Also Read : Namita Thapar gets hooked with Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s book

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 1st November, 2023 (Wednesday) at 10 AM

in Department of Chemical Engineering, Conference Room 2 (3rd floor), IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in Interview along with a CV highlighting their details of all educational qualifications, publications, contact address, phone number and email and should submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here