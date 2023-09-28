Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of one Extended Senior Research Fellow (Extended – SRF) position in

a DST-SERB sponsored research project entitled “Connecting Navier-Stokes Equation With Dynamical Equations In Gravity: A New Perspective” at the Department of Physics.

Name of post : Extended Senior Research Fellow (Extended – SRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : The candidate must have submitted the thesis for a Ph.D. degree/ have a Ph.D. degree in Physics with prior work experience in General Theory of Relativity and Quantum

field theory.

Also Read : Assam CM invites national and international tourists to visit state on World Tourism Day

Salary : Rs. 47650/- per month

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held from 10 am onwards on 9th October 2023. Shortlisted candidates will be called for online interview through e-mail which will also contain the interview schedule and link.

Also Read : PM Modi enjoys his fascinating day with robots

How to apply : Candidates have to send application/CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, postal address, mobile no., email id, etc. by 5th October 2023 to the

PI and CO-PI at the following email addresses – bibhas.majhi@iitg.ac.in and CC to sayan.chakrabarti@iitg.ac.in- with subject line “Application for Extended Senior Research Fellow Position”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here