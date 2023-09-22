Applications are invited for various technical positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled “Technical Manpower for Online Degree Programme of IIT Guwahati.”

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 2

Pay Scale : Rs. 28500-1350-42000 + 18% of Basic Salary as HRA

Essential Qualification: B.E/B.Tech in Computer Science/IT with 1 year working experience OR MCA with 1 year working experience OR 3 years Diploma in Computer Science/IT with 3 years working experience.

Desirable: Working experience in development using JAVA, HTML, PHP, SQL, and MariaDB.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 10th October 2023 from 10:00 AM onwards in Office of Academic Affairs, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates may appear along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no.,E-mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents along with 2 copies of passport size photograph at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here