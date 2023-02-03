Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled, “Development of an Artificial Intelligence(AI) Model to Measure and Analyse the Tissue Movements in the Eye Region for Healthcare Applications” at

the Mehta Family School of Data Science & Artificial Intelligence.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 36580/- per month

Qualification :

1) Bachelor’s /Master’s degree in Engineering (preferably in Electronics & Communication

Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering) with a qualified GATE score

2) Knowledge of basic probability, linear algebra, and coding (Python) experience in image

processing or computer vision

Also Read : Assam Career : Northeast Frontier Railway Recruitment 2023

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 16th February 2023 from 10:30 AM onwards via Microsoft Teams

How to apply : Candidates have to apply through email to dneog@iitg.ac.in within 14th February 2023 with the subject of the Email as “Application for the JRF (GATE) Position”. The email must be accompanied with the applicant’s CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no. and email.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 6 unusual and unique jewellery looks of Malaika Arora