Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Collaborative Research for Accelerated Development of Materials & Devices for Energy Harvesting and Conservation Technologies” at the Centre for Nanotechnology.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D. degree in Material Science, Physics, or Electronic Devices. Or Master’s degree with 5+ years’ experience and publication records Background in energy devices development and

characterizations are preferred

Salary : Rs. 55460/- per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 21 September 2023 (Thursday) at 2.30 PM

in Conference Room, Department of Electronics and Electrical Engineering, IIT Guwahati.

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in and/or online Interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here