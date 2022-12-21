Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2022

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate-I in the project entitled “Climate Change Risk Assessment and Mapping at District and State level in India” at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

1) Ph.D Degree in Economics/ Environmental Science with 55% marks or CGPA 6.

2) One Year of research Experience in areas related to climate change.

Desirable:

1) Experience in Econometrics / Mathematical economics / Climate modelling & Climate extremes.

2) Good communication and writing skills.

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held in 18th January 2023 from 11 AM onwards via Google Meet or MS Team

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 4th January,2023 (Wednesday) at

abarua@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

