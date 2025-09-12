Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ISRO in 2025.

Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant (Rajbhasha) in 2025.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant (Rajbhasha)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

i. Graduation with a minimum of 60% marks or CGPA of 6.32 on a 10-point scale as declared by any

recognized University. Applicants should complete the graduation within the stipulated time i.e. within the duration of the course as prescribed by the University

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

ii. Hindi typewriting speed @ 25 w.p.m. on Computer

iii. Proficiency in the use of Computers

iv. Knowledge in English Typewriting (desirable qualification)

Age Limit : 18 to 28 years as on 02.10.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.isro.gov.in/

Closing date for on-line registration & payment of fees is 02.10.2025 (1700 Hours)

Application Fees :

Initially ALL candidates have to uniformly pay Rs.500/- as application fee (excluding applicable taxes/ charges). Candidates belonging to fee-exempted categories, will get refund of full fee (excluding applicable taxes/ charges). Other candidates will get refunded of Rs. 400/- after retaining the application fee of Rs. 100/-. Women, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-servicemen (ESM) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) candidates belong to fee-exempted categories

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here